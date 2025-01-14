Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Calls Aamir Khan's <i>Taare Zameen Par</i> "<i>Wahiyat</i>" Film

Aamir Khan's production Taare Zameen Par clocked 17 years on December 21. The film, which was praised for its take on children's psychology, was termed "Wahiyat" (disgusting) by Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh during a chat with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia.

Yograj Singh believes a child is primarily shaped by his father's influence. "Baccha woh he banega jo Baap kahega (A child will be moulded the way his father wants)," said Yograj Singh on the show.

When asked about Taare Zameen Par, Yograj Singh dismissed the film stating, "Badi hi wahiyat film hai" (It was very disgusting)."

He added, "Main aisi picture nahi dekhta," implying he's not fond of such films.

Tisca Chopra, who played a pivotal role in the film, treated fans to a funny video to celebrate the film's 17 years.

In the clip, the actress can be seen showing two notes to the camera. One of them features a home-cooked meal: dal, chawal and sabzi. The other note comprises a list of junk foods like pizza, pasta and ice cream.

She asks Darsheel, sitting on the sofa, to choose one of them without looking. He chooses the junk food option.



Later in the video, Darsheel is seen enjoying a plate of dal chawal and sabzi after choosing junk food option.

Reacting to the hilarious turn of events, Tisca says, "Still can't read." ICYDK: the actress was referring to Darsheel Safary's Taare Zameen Par character Ishaan.

Tisca Chopra added, "Disclaimer: We understand Dyslexia to be a serious issue that affects not just the person with Dyslexia but families too... this reel is for humour only." Darsheel's comment read, "Hahahaha you wait now."

On Taare Zameen Par completing 17 years, Aamir Khan Productions dropped a set of BTS pictures from the film sets on Instagram. A young Darsheel Safary made it to the post as well. "17 Years Of Taare Zameen Par and a timeless truth that remains. Every child is special," the caption read.

Taare Zameen Par is a poignant tale between teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan) and student Ishaan Awasthi (Darsheel Safary). Ishaan, suffering from Dyslexia (a learning disorder), is misunderstood by his parents and teachers at a boarding school until Ram Shankar Nikumbh nurtures his hidden talent and treats him with love and affection.