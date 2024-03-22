Yodha Box Office Collection Day 7: Progress Report On Sidharth Malhotra's Film

Sidharth Malhotra in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

The one-week box office report card for Yodha is finally here. As per a Sacnilk report, on day 7, ticket sales saw a significant dip, with domestic collections of ₹1.85 crore. In total, the film directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre has grossed ₹ 25.20 crore in a week. Released on March 15, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra as special task force officer Arun Katyal. The film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in important roles. Yodha is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Amazon Prime Video, and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

A few days back, the leading man of Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra surprised his fans by visiting a theatre where the movie was being screened. In a video shared by the makers, we see a packed cinema hall of enthusiastic fans who are giving positive feedback. When Sidharth makes his entrance into the theatre after the film ends, the excitement among the audience is palpable. He is seen taking pictures with fans and signing autographs for them. Many fans praised Yodha, describing it as "top-notch" and "very thrilling." A group of female fans even shouts, "We love you, Sidharth." The video ends with Sidharth waving at the camera from his car before driving off.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Everything in Yodha, an insufferably scrappy thriller, is a bewildering blur. Figuring out what is going on is best left to troopers who have no fear of the unfathomable. Early in the film, the protagonist walks out of a deep river with a smoke bomb in his hand. It emits the three colours of the national flag. The guy sure knows the technique to keep a smoke-flare dry in water. He does even better in the climax with another tricolour-spewing smoke bomb that survives an explosion and a full-blown inferno.”

Amit Singh Thakur, Sharik Khan, and Tanuj Virwani are also seen in Yodha.