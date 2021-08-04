'Won't Be Able To Walk, Stand For Next 5 Months': Actress Yashika Aannand Shares Health Update After Car Accident

Yashika Aannand shared this photo. (Image courtesy: yashikaaannand )

Highlights "I am resting post my surgeries," wrote the actress

"I have been bed ridden all day," she added

"My back is fully injured," added the actress

South actress Yashika Aannand, who met with a severe car accident last month, shared an update about her health on Tuesday. The actress, who turned 22 today, suffered major injuries and lost one of her friends in the car crash on East Coast Road in Chennai on July 24. In her latest Instagram post, Yashika Aannand wrote that she has suffered "multiple fracture in her pelvic bone" and that she "won't be able to walk or stand for the next five months." The actress added that she is "mentally and physically injured" and her pain is "nothing compared to what she has lost." Yashika Aannand's friend died in the car accident after the SUV the actress was driving overturned after hitting the divider.

In her post, the actress wrote: "Health update - multiple fracture in pelvic bone and right leg fractured. I am resting post my surgeries. I won't be able to walk or stand for the next 5 months. I have been bed ridden all day and I have to pass motions on the same bed. I can't turn left or right also. I have been stiff for these many days. My back is fully injured. Luckily nothing happened to my face but this is definitely a rebirth for me, which I didn't ask for. Mentally and physically am injured. God has punished me. But this is nothing compared to what I have lost."

She added: "Apart from all the negativity, I am grateful for all the prayers and well-wishers. Thank you for your care and love." Yashika Aannand has in her previous post called out those who have been "spreading rumours about her being intoxicated while driving" but more on that later.

See what Yashika Aannand wrote about her health:

In one of her recent posts, Yashika called those who have been "spreading rumours" about her bring drunk while driving the car "cheap" and wrote that "police confirmed that she and her friends weren't drunk at all." Read her post here:

On Monday, Yashika Aannand shared that she won't be celebrating her birthday on Wednesday as she is dealing with the "biggest loss of her life." The actress wrote in her post: "I will forever feel guilty to be alive!! I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me. I really miss you each second Pavani. I know you can never forgive me! I'm really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss you each second and I'm forever guilty to be alive. Hope your soul rests in peace. I pray you come back to me! Hope someday your family forgives me!"

In terms of work, Yashika Aannand made her acting debut with the 2016 film Kavalai Vendam. However, her breakthrough film was Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. She has starred in movies like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Maniyaar Kudumbam, Kazhugu 2 and Mookuthi Amman.