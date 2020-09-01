'Wish You The Best,' Writes Noel Sean After Divorce From Ester Noronha

Highlights
- They co-starred in the Konkani cover of Despacito, which went viral
- Noel and Ester got married in January 2019
- It will always be a beautiful phase of my life: Noel Sean
Actor couple Noel Sean and Ester Noronha found a spot on the list of trends on Tuesday after announcing their divorce on social media. In separate statements, Noel Sean and Ester Noronha wrote that they separated last year, and they filed for divorce by mutual consent sometime after that. On Monday, they were granted a divorce and they were "waiting for the court's decision to make it public." Noel Sean wrote, "We had our differences which led to this and finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship... I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time and help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life and I thank God for each and every day in it."
Addressing Ester Noronha, he wrote, "God bless you Ester and may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best."
The actress shared a lengthy post on her (unverified) Instagram, in which she "answered the most frequently asked question to me in the last one year." She wrote, "Yes, we are officially divorced... We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with... The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort."
Here are the posts shared by Noel Sean and Ester Noronha:
I am Officially Divorced! After a long hard silence, today I officially announce my divorce with Ester. We were waiting for courts decision to make it public. We had our differences which led to this & finally we decided to end this only to save the grace of this beautiful relationship. God bless you Ester & may all your dreams come true, wishing you nothing but the best. I request everyone to be supportive of this at this point of time & help us to heal from it. It will always be a beautiful phase of my life & I thank God for each & every day in it. I request everyone not to bother her or my family in any ways & I want to thank my family,friends & everyone who stood by me in my dark days. But Yes God Is Good All The Time & I Believe This Is A Great New Beginning! God Bless!
Finally... Here's the answer to the most frequently asked question to me in the last 1 year... which many of you have speculated, guessed and even discussed on the comments of my posts for a very long time now and are eagerly waiting for my response or confirmation... YES. WE ARE OFFICIALLY DIVORCED. I've been patiently waiting to do this for more than a year now... but didn't want to do so before it was legal and official. Noel and I got married on the 3rd of January 2019 and soon after we had several irreconcilable compatibility issues due to which we had separated within a few days and finally filed for a MUTUAL DIVORCE in June 2019. Since then it has been a quiet, patient wait until yesterday when our plea got finally granted by the court. I have always been frank and honest as far as sharing with you all is concerned. But in this situation I'd prefer to only say this much for the good of all the people involved in our lives, Noel's and mine... I request you all to understand the sensitivity of the subject and my intention behind this decision and hope you'll respect it and be with me on this one too like you always have. We all are human... have gone through and are going through various ups and downs in our lives... we all have our share of failed relationships and we know exactly how complicated and stressful it is to deal with... The last thing expected in such times is judgements, any kind of negativity, questions or any more added discomfort. So I kindly request you all to consider this as my ONLY AND FINAL statement/clarification on this subject and that no other forms of questions, interviews, media attention, comments, discussion in any form real or virtual shall be entertained by me. This is all I have to say. Thank you for understanding, being there, for all the love, support, kindness, prayers and blessings for which I am ever-so-grateful and will always be. Keep me in prayers. Much love. God bless.
Noel Sean debuted on the big screen in Telugu film Sambhavami Yuge Yuge. the film's director introduced Noel to music director MM Keeravani, who in turn gave him a break as a rapper in SS Rajamouli's Vikramarkudu. He played the antagonist in Kumari 21F and Noel has also produced several independent songs. He also hosts the Telugu chapter of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs.
Ester Noronha has primarily worked in Telugu, Konkani and Kannada films. She featured in the music video of Noel Sean's Konkani cover of Despacito which went insanely viral.