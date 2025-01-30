What Gabriel Macht Tells Fans Who Say They Took Up Law After Watching <i>Suits</i>

Gabriel Macht is famous for the portrayal of the powerful attorney Harvey Specter in the immensely successful show Suits.

The 53-year-old recently revealed that he has met fans who have told him that they pursued a law degree, after seeking inspiration from his character Harvey Specter in Suits.

Gabriel told the People magazine, "There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show — because they think it is fast-moving, there's family, there's loyalties, it's cool, it's slick. People are witty. There's a lot of drama, all this kind of stuff."

The Suits actor shared how he responded to the trend, "When people come up to me and they're like, 'I went to law school because of you,' I always apologise profusely."

He added, "I'm sorry. If you like to read, that is great because you're going to sit with a book, like this, for hours."

Macht also expressed deep gratitude for all the fans and their loyalty towards the show for all its 9 seasons.

He said, "The thing about this show... it's commitment. People have watched 134 episodes, which is our nine seasons. They've watched it multiple times. And so for me, that is fanatical a little bit."

He added, "Anybody who's watched it even once to me is like, 'Oh wow, that's cool. You were into it, great. You got a lot of time on your hands.' But for the people that have watched it twice, and five times and 15 times... I met a guy who watched it 15 times he said, and I was like, all right, well we're going to take a picture together where you're in that corner and I'm in this corner."

Suits fans are in for a treat, as the spinoff Suits L.A. is releasing on February 23, 2025, on NBC.



