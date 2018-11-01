Why Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Co-Star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Is Trending In Connection With Zero

Here's how the Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Aayub went down

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 01, 2018 22:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Why Shah Rukh Khan's Raees Co-Star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub Is Trending In Connection With Zero

Zeeshan Ayyub co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (courtesy )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Zeeshan Ayyub co-stars with Shah Rukh in Zero
  2. " want to thank you for making me a better actor," tweeted SRK
  3. "Always a pleasure to be around you," responded Zeeshan

Folks, looks like Shah Rukh Khan has reunited with Raees co-star Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub for Zero. On Thursday, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub joined the promotional duties for Zero as he shared the new posters of Zero and wrote: "Ye dekhiye.. .nazrein tiki hui hain, bas kuch din ka intezaar Aur hai...lajawaab. Shah Rukh sir ke saath khoobsoorat Katrina Kaif aapke saamne hain...shukriya Anand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma." In return, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub also received a shout-out from the superstar himself for being a great co-star. "Like always whenever I act with you, I want to thank you for making me a better actor my friend! Love you my Guddu!" Now, was that a reference to Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's character in the film?

Here's how the Twitter conversation between Shah Rukh Khan and Zeeshan Aayub went down:

 

 

 

Zeeshan Ayyub, who has starred in films such as Raanjhanaa, Tubelight and Tanu Weds Manu 2, is best known for playing second-in-command to Shah Rukh Khan's titular character Raees in the Rahul Dholakia-directed film. Zeeshan Ayyub also stars in Thugs Of Hindostan.

 

Meanwhile, Zero also co-stars Anushka Sharma and the first look of Katrina and Anushka were introduced just a day ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday.

 

 

 

The trailer of Zero will release on the superstar's 53rd birthday in a blockbuster event in Mumbai. Meanwhile, some industry celebs have already enjoyed a special screening of the Zero trailer, which includes Aamir Khan. Soon after, Aamir had to had to post his review of the trailer and this is what he wrote: "I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... outstanding! Congratulations Aanand L Rai! Katrina is fantastic! Anushka Sharma is unbelievable! Shah Rukh, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to watch the film!"

 

 

Directed by Aanand L Rai, While Shah Rukh has been cast as Bauua Singh - a vertically challenged character - it is speculated that Katrina may be seen as an alcoholic star while Anushka will portray a genius scientist. Salman Khan also has a cameo in Zero, a glimpse of which was in the Eid-special teaser of the film.

 

Zero is slated to hit screens on December 21.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

zeeshan ayyubzero shah rukh khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsAir Quality in Delhi Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................