Why Selena Gomez Skipped Met Gala 2025 With Fiance Benny Blanco

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Met Gala 2025 was held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum. Selena Gomez shared moments on Instagram with Benny Blanco and friends. Fans missed Selena and Benny on the Met Gala red carpet this year.

Fashion's biggest night, Met Gala 2025 rolled out its glorious blue carpet for the biggest of stars from all over the world on May 5, 2025.

The event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art In New York, and the theme this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" with the dress code "Tailored for You", an ode to Black dandyism, sharp silhouettes, and personal style.

Selena shared a series of pictures in an Instagram carousel which featured Benny Blanco and her having fun with a group of friends.

Selena captioned it, "Supper club. Engagements, childhood food and Dave, sorry I didn't try your pasta?"

Selena looked lovely in the pictures, wearing a floral white dress. In the second picture, Benny Blanco is seen relishing some cheesy bread with their friends. Another picture featured a big bowl of pasta.

While fans of the two were disappointed to not see the couple walk the carpet at the Met Gala this year, Selena and Blanco were surely occupied with prior engagements.

Selena and Blanco got engaged last year over a fake picnic and some takeaway from Taco Bell. The proposal had reportedly taken Selena completely aback by surprise.

Though the two were not seen at the Met this year, they were seen attending the Oscars. Selena Gomez was also there to support her film Emilia Perez which was nominated in several categories. Selena herself had received nominations for her performance in the film at the BAFTA, SAG Award, and Golden Globe.