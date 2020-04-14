Why Pooja Hegde Is 'Nervous' About Working With Salman Khan In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Pooja Hegde with Salman Khan at an award show. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhansss )

Highlights Pooja Hegde opened up about working with Salman Khan

"Working with stars may be intimidating," she said

"But it is a learning experience for an actor like myself," she added

Actress Pooja Hegde, in a recent interview to mid-day, revealed that she is "nervous" about working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress said that "one has to up their game when working with Salman Khan." According to Pooja Hegde, co-starring with Salman Khan, who has been working for years, might be "intimidating" but it will also be a "learning experience" for her. Talking to mid-day, the actress said: "One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor like myself." The actress added that she finds the script of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali "cool and funny."

Salman Khan announced his new film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on January 10 this year. Helmed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed Pooja Hegde in Housefull 4, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on Eid 2021.

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala@NGEMovies@farhad_samji@WardaNadiadwala@SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

Pooja Hegde joined team Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in February. Sajid Nadiadwala's production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the news of the actress joining the film on their official Twitter account and wrote: "We are elated to welcome back Pooja Hegde to the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment family." The shooting of the film was earlier scheduled to start in October. However, the plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Other than Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will also be seen in Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva. The actor and the director previously collaborated for Dabangg 3. Radhe will feature Salman's Bharat co-star Disha Patani along with Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with a 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. She joined Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro. With Housefull 4 as her second Bollywood film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark her third Hindi film.