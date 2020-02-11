Pooja Hegde Cast Opposite Salman Khan In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Pooja Hegde featured in Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 earlier (courtesy: NGEMovies)

Highlights 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will be directed by Farhad Samji

Salman Khan headlines 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

The film will go on floors in October

It's true! Actress Pooja Hegde has been roped in to feature alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be helmed by Farhad Samji, who earlier directed Pooja Hegde in Housefull 4. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is headed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The official account of the production house shared the news of Pooja Hegde joining the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali on Twitter and wrote: "We are elated to welcome back Pooja Hegde to the NGE Family."

Take a look at the tweet here:

On Twitter, Pooja shared a news article and wrote: "2020 begins in a big way! Aaaahhhh, been dying to share this news with you all. Salman Khan, can't wait to start working on this one with you."

Sajid Nadiadwala believes that Pooja Hegde is "the best fit" for the role opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali like he said in an interview with news agency PTI. Sajid was quoted as saying, "After working with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she is the best fit for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali."

The 29-year-old actress will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Sajid thinks, "It's her first time pairing with Salman, which will get freshness to the story. She has a very good screen presence and outstanding work ethics too."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is booked for Eid 2021. Sajid Nadiawala's Judwaa 2 was also released on Eid. His directorial debut Kick also hit screens on Eid 2014. Sajid Nadiadwala in the interview revealed, "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a very special subject and a film for all of us, and we are happy to start the filming around October and get it ready for Eid 2021."

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with a 2012 Tamil film Mugamoodi. She joined Bollywood with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro. Housefull 4 was her second Bollywood film. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark her third film in the industry.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will soon be seen in the lead role in Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor. She will also feature in the film Jaan alongside Saaho actor Prabhas.