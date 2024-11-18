Karan Johar Answers Orry's "Controversial Question" On <i>Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives</i>

Karan Johar and Orry's (Orhan Awatramani) fun social media banter is ruling the internet. And guess what? It has a Shalini Passi connection. FYI: Shalini Passi is one of the participants in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, produced by KJo's Dharmatic Entertainment. Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh are a part of the programme as well. In the video, Orry and Karan Johar are seen enjoying a party. Orry, with a trick up his sleeve, says, “I have found Karan Johar in his natural habitat, and I am going to ask a very controversial question. Out of all the Bollywood Wives, which life would you save, if you could only save one?” He then takes the names of all of the contestants, mispronouncing almost all of them. He even gets Bhavana's name wrong, spelling it as "Bhawana".

Trying to evade the question, Karan Johar replies, “I would say Aneesha Baig because she is the content creator of the show.” The answer does not satisfy Orry who continues to pester KJo to pick a name. The film producer finally gives in and reveals that it is Shalini Passi. Orry squeals in joy and says, “Shalini Passi for the win” before hugging Karan. The video ends with Karan saying, “Oh my god, I am going to get into a lot of trouble.”

Reacting to the post Shalini Passi wrote, “Oh god” and added three laughing emojis. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped a bunch of random emojis. Actor Karan Singh Chhabra said, “We live in Shalini Passi's world. Don't we?”

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives was first released in 2020. It centered around the decade-old friendship between the four celebrity wives — Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Pandey's wife), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), Seema Sajdeh (previously married to Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni). The third season titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives showcases the Delhi vs Mumbai dynamic with new entrants — Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani (Ranbir Kapoor's sister) and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist, has gained popularity for her luxurious lifestyle, sartorial statements and witty one-liners. She is married to Sanjay Passi.