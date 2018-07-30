'When Sita Met Sita': Actress Debina Bonnerjee Shares Pic With Original Ramayan Star

Debina Bonnerjee and Deepika Chikhlia in Mumbai (Image courtesy: debinabon)

Raise your hands if you remember Deepika Chikhlia, the actress who played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's epic TV show Ramayan. She recently bumped into actress Debina Bonnerjee, who starred as Sita in the new version. Wasting no time, Debina Instagrammed her picture with Deepika Chikhlia and wrote, "When Sita meets Sita. How I savoured this moment of meeting you. My first work Ramayana was on the foundation of seeing your DVDs, understanding, forming knowledge. Legend. Lots of love." In Ramayan, which aired between 1987-88, Deepika Chikhlia played Sita opposite actor Arun Govil, who starred at Lord Ram. Debina Bonnerjee and Deepika Chikhlia appeared to have met at an event in Mumbai.

"Big fan of yours since I was small, Deepika Chikhlia. I have not stopped watched Ramayan and Luv and Kush for years. The charm is still the same" and "wow. Long, long time. Nice to see both the Sita's" are some of the comments posted.

'Jab Sita met Sita.' Take a look at the picture here.

The mythological show was a cult classic and was presented again by the makers in 2008. In the second version, Gurmeet Choudhary played Lord Ram. Gurmeet and Debina fell in love on the sets of the show and married in 2011.

Meanwhile, last month, Deepika Chikhlia shared a collage on Instagram, with stills of Sita from Ramayan. "Mood," she wrote.

Moods A post shared by Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (@dipikkatopiwala) on Jun 25, 2018 at 6:13am PDT

Apart from Ramayan and other TV shows, Deepika Chikhlia has starred in some films too. She is married to Hemant Topiwala and have two daughters.