When Shah Rukh Khan Made Chef Vikas Khanna Cry 'Like A Child' - "I've Not Come To Just A Restaurant"

Shah Rukh Khan's kindness and magnanimity have led him to the iconic stardom that he enjoys today. Time and again, everyone has shared their stories of meeting him and how they were moved by his gestures. Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna shared his experience of cooking for SRK and how the Jawan star's words moved him to tears. "I cried like a child," said the chef in an Instagram post that he shared on Tuesday, along with the screengrab of Shah Rukh's reply on his birthday wish that the chef had posted on November 2. In the same post, he also shared why he regards cooking for the star a bigger honour than cooking for any world leader.

The post starts with, "I've hosted 4 American Presidents & almost every major World leader, but cooking for my Maa & YOU at Bungalow have been the biggest honour of my career & life. You are our family, our sibling, our pride, our childhood, our love story, our greatest joy & our best representation."

The chef then shared the heartwarming exchange that he had with the star when he came to dine at his New York restaurant, Bungalow. "When you were eating at Bungalow & held my hand & said, 'I've not come to just a restaurant, I've come to honor a place that represents our parents & our culture.'" This moved him to tears, making him cry like a child.

Vikas ended his post by wishing the star once again. "You are EVERYTHING. Bless the mother which gave birth to a LION KING," the comment concluded.

The picture and the message made several fans emotional as well, and they expressed their love for their favourite star in the comment section. "This post gave me goosebumps," "I literally cried after reading this," "Both of You have made our India shine on the World Map," "Honoring each other is an honor to the creator," "Two of the best together...Sari kyanaat ek saat (the whole universe together)" were some of the comments on the post.