When Satish Kaushik Shared A Pic Of His First Morning In Mumbai - Reminder Posted By Celina Jaitly

Satish Kaushikl shared this picture.

The untimely death of 66-year-old actor, screenwriter, and director, Satish Kaushik, came as a shock to many in the Bollywood film industry. As the news of his death, allegedly due to a heart attack, spread like wildfire across social media, many from the fraternity shared posts about the late actor while extending their condolences. One such throwback picture was also shared by actor Celina Jaitly on Twitter. Sharing the black and white picture of Satish Kaushik, the actress wrote, "Kuch arsey pehle @satishkaushik2 ji had posted this humble photo of his arrival n 1st morning in Mumbai, since then he has been an integral part of Indian cinema, Mr. India without Calendar, Bollywood without #tereNaam is unimaginable. Rest in peace sir & thank you for being YOU!"

Notably, the same picture was shared by the late actor in 2020 on Twitter. The monochrome picture shows a young Satish Kaushik standing beside a train, on a platform with a bag over his shoulder. "I came to Mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was the first morning in Mumbai. Mumbai gave me Work, Friends, a Wife, Kids, Home, Love, Warmth, Struggle, Success, Failures & Courage to live Happily. Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt." red the actor's caption. Take a peek.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor, who shared a great bond with his Mr. India co-star Satish Kaushik, shared a heart-wrenching post on the death of his "younger brother". Anil Kapoor several pictures with Satish Kaushik and wrote, "The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy...the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother...gone too soon... I love you Satish." Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, and Anupam Kher were BFFs. The first image is a monochrome photo of Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, followed by an image from the sets of Mr. India, also featuring director Satish Kaushik. See the post here.

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and celebs also extended their heartfelt condolences.

Satish Kaushik is an alumnus of the prestigious National School of Drama and the Film and Television Institute of India. He is known for his work in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Udta Punjab, Mr. India, Deewana Mastana. As a director, he has films such as Tere Naam, Milenge Milenge, and Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai to his credit. Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika.