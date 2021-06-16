When Satish Kaushik Offered To Marry Pregnant Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy neenagupta)

Highlights "A few friends suggested I get married to someone," wrote Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta was expecting Masaba when Satish Kaushik asked her

They co-starred in 'Mandi' and 'Jane Bhi Do Yaaron'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta's life has been anything but ordinary. Neena Gupta, in her recently-launched memoir Sach Kahun Toh, candidly shared the lesser-known facets of her life, staying true to the book's title. One such anecdote listed in her book, happens to be from the time when she was pregnant. Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the Eighties and they are parents to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Recalling her pregnancy days, Neena Gupta revealed that several friends offered to marry the actress while she was pregnant; among them was her longtime friend and actor Satish Kaushik. "A few friends suggested I get married to someone so my child would have a name and a father figure," she wrote in her book.

Neena Gupta and Satish Kaushik, both NSD alumni, had worked together in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Mandi. Neena Gupta wrote in her book: "Satish Kaushik, such a wonderful friend, called and said, 'Nancy (his nickname for me since college), don't worry. If the child is born with dark skin, you can just say it's mine and we'll get married. Nobody will suspect a thing'."

Neena Gupta added that she "politely refused" and got emotional. An excerpt from her memoir read, "I found this offer so sweet that I had tears in my eyes. The fact that he was ready to sacrifice his own chance at true love and happiness for me was very touching but I politely refused."

Satish Kaushik later married film producer Shashi Kaushik, while Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Neena Gupta recently starred in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson, alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. She also featured in Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar, with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.