When Madhuri Dixit Learned Scuba Diving In A 'Hot Parking Lot' During Summer In Florida

It's always a delight to chance upon a throwback picture of Madhuri Dixit and thanks to her husband Shriram Nene, we found one on Thursday. The picture is from the time when Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene lived in the US. It shows the couple sporting scuba diving gear and covered in sweat. Sharing the old photo on Instagram, Shriram Nene wrote: "Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri 'Jacques Cousteau' Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world. #throwbackthursday #journeytogether."

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene got married in October 1999 and are parents of two sons Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt.