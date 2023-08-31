When Imran Khan Slept In His Car Due To 'Wild Double Shifts'

: Imran posted this image. (Courtesy: ImranKhan)

Another day, another new story from Imran Khan's filmography. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star has been actively sharing anecdotes and BTS scenes from his old films. Imran Khan has described this phase as "reshaping relationship" with "his films". Imran Khan's latest Instagram entry is all about his hit film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan with Katrina Kaif. Imaran Khan shared a few BTS pictures from the film with retro effects superimposed on them. In the first pic, Imran is seen in the attire of a badminton player. He shared a couple of pictures of Katrina as well. Imran shared about his hectic "double" shifts while he was shooting for a Mere Brother Ki Dulhan song and Delhi Belly songs simultaneously.

"Once upon a time, there was no Instagram... so people used an app called Hipstamatic to add retro effects to their photos! Here's some retro pics from the sets of MBKD, along with a story; I remember working some wild double shifts for the song 'Do Dhaari Talwaar'. It was shot over 4 consecutive night shifts, while I was also spending the day shifts shooting the music videos for 'Nakkaddwaley Disco' and 'Switty' from Delhi Belly at the same time! I would sleep in my car, while being driven between the two sets. Hectic, but totally worth it," Imran Khan wrote in the caption.

Imran's previous Instagram entry was about Delhi Belly. Sharing BTS pictures from the film, Imran wrote an adorable note in which he mentioned that it's a "once-in-a-lifetime movie." Imran wrote in the caption, "No sob stories, and no excuses here. I freaking LOVED Delhi Belly. Every single day that we worked on that film, I was sure of two things; first, that it was a once-in-a-lifetime movie, the kind that you feel lucky to be a part of. And second, that there was no way the censor board would ever let us release this thing. I'm glad I was only wrong on the second count! Here's a look at the makeup test for my swollen eye, and a picture of the boys doing some "method acting" as part of pre-production. Just to make the characters more believable, obviously. @virdas @realkunaalroykapur."

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, which turned out to be his last mainstream cinematic endeavour.