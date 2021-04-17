When Everybody Thought That Amitabh Bachchan 'Had Lost His Eyesight'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is known to be the most active senior celebrity on the social media. The senior actor keeps dropping new and old pictures of himself and his family on Instagram. Keeping up with this trend Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, dropped a really cool picture of himself from his younger days. The picture features Big B wearing a purple jacket but the show-stealer has to be the aviators that he is wearing in the picture. In the caption of the post, the 78-year-old actor reminisced the days during which the picture was clicked. He also made a special mention towards his glasses and shared that he liked wearing the glasses while most of the people thought that he had "lost his eye sight," and is hence, wearing them.

"Wo bhi kya din the !!! When wearing glasses like these publicly or at public functions was not considered 'IT' .. but I liked wearing them and did it .. they all thought I had lost my eye sight ..BUT .. you know what thought did," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the picture here:

Big B enjoys a huge fan following, owing which a lot of his fans commented on his post and complimented the look that he is pulling off in the picture. "Most talented STAR of bollywood....... Hit like if you agree," a fan commented on the post. Many other fans opted to drop fire and heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

The 78-year-old actor is currently having some proud father moments after the success of his son, actor Abhishek Bahchan's film The Bigg Bull. Abhishek Bachchan's financial drama emerged out as the biggest opener of the year on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Expressing his excitement on the success of his son's film, Amitabh took to Twitter and wrote: "The pride of a Father...The Big Bull, biggest opening."

Check out the tweet here:

T 3876 -Amitabh Bachchan

WHTCTW .. well done buddy .. pride of a Father .. when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend .. so well done buddy !! . .. PKRD pic.twitter.com/VYuDUegJ8w — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 15, 2021

While he is extremely happy on his son's success, Amitabh Bachchan too has an impressive array of films lined up for him. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone. He has also been working in Ajay Devgn's Mayday. Big B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo which received positive reviews from fans and critics.