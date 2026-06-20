When Aamir Khan 'Almost Slapped' Twinkle Khanna For Thinking About Akshay Kumar: 'She Is An Expert In Insulting People'

Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna shared screen space in the 2000 film Mela. While the film may not have achieved cult status, it did leave behind several interesting behind-the-scenes memories.

At the 2015 launch event of her book, Mrs Funnybones, Twinkle recalled one incident when Aamir became so frustrated with her lack of concentration during a scene that he nearly slapped her. The actress admitted that she was distracted because she couldn't stop thinking about her then-boyfriend, Akshay Kumar.

During the event, Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan, “What has your experience been with her? Did you ever think she was a good actress?" Twinkle jumped in before Aamir could answer, saying, “No, no. Once he asked me, ‘What are you doing? Why are you behaving like this? You're not even focusing on work.' I told him, ‘I'm thinking about Akshay.' He almost slapped me. I still remember we were outdoors at the time," as quoted by the Indian Express.

Aamir looked puzzled and said, “Did I? No.” Twinkle replied, “Yeah.” He responded, “I wouldn't have reacted that way.” To which Twinkle said, “Yeah, you just made a face.”

Aamir continued, “I thought she was fantastic. All of us have different abilities, I mean that. And Twinkle is really talented in some of the most amazing activities like insulting people. She is an expert in insulting people. All through my life, since I have known her, she has just constantly insulted me."

At the same event, Twinkle Khanna further shared she once caught Aamir Khan crying behind a rock after Mela director Dharmesh Darshan didn't take his suggestion during filming. “He had gone to the director to explain his shot, but he didn't listen. Now this is Aamir, who is very serious about his work, so he was heartbroken. I found him sitting behind a massive rock and crying!" she said.

Aamir said, “Look at what she is doing!" “But it was amazing working with her, because I discovered that behind this bimbet exterior, there was a sharp person who had a great intellect and sense of humour. She was extremely perceptive of human behaviour and relationships, which I found quite fascinating."

Twinkle Khanna stepped away from acting in 2001 and moved into writing as an author. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan have gone on to become superstars of Indian cinema. Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par and Akshay will next headline Welcome To The Jungle.