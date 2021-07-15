What's Keeping Varun Dhawan Busy? Play Dates With Adorable Fur-Ball Joey

Varun Dhawan in a still from his video (courtesy varundvn)

Varun Dhawan and baby Joey's is a story of fatherhood. Don't know who Joey is? He's the latest addition to Varun Dhawan family - a beagle puppy. Right after brining Joey home, Varun Dhawan had confessed that being with Joey marks the beginning of this fatherhood journey. In his latest post on Instagram, Varun Dhawan revealed that his rapport with Joey has turned into one of intense friendship. The 34-year-old actor shared an adorable video, which is basically a montage of some of his favourite moments with pup Joey, and it's so darn cute. In the video, Varun can be seen playing with Joey and even dancing with him in his arms.

Joey also adorably interrupts Varun's Play Station session and joins him in the gym. "This is what I'm doing," wrote Varun Dhawan and added "Friendship goals" in a hashtag. So who's keeping Varun Dhawan busy these days? The answer is Joey.

Last month, Varun Dhawan introduced Joey on Instagram with this post. He was yet to assign a name to the little one: "Fatherhood. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out."

Varun Dhawan shared these adorable photos after Joey's naming ceremony: "My beautiful boy Joey."

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Bhediya, in which he reportedly features as a werewolf. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon and is expected to release in theatres next year. Varun Dhawan will next start off with the schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.