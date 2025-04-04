What Karan Johar Asked Raveena Tandon Before Using Her Name In The Song <i>Kar Gayi Chull</i>

The popular party track Kar Gayi Chull from Karan Johar's production Kapoor & Sons (2016) had a reference to Raveena Tandon.

The song has been written and sung by Badshah, along with Fazilpuria, Sukriti Kakar and Neha Kakkar. The line read: "Kya naache tu Dilli, hile hai London, matak matak jaise Raveena Tandon."

Now, after almost a decade, Raveena Tandon recalled how Karan Johar approached her for the song, apprehending Anil Thadani wouldn't approve it.

At her recent appearance on Sony TV's Indian Idol, the actress shared, "I remember Karan called me. After I received his call, Karan told me, 'I want your permission to use your name in a song'. As soon as I heard that, I was like, 'How sweet? Of course, use karle.'

"But then he was still hesitant, he was like, 'What about Anil Thadani?' He then said, 'He won't beat me up no? Please take Anil's permission first.' Then Karan shared the two lines with us, and we found that extremely cute. I was like irrespective of Anil's decision, it is yes from me."

Kapoor & Sons was written and directed by Shakun Batra. The film was headlined by Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah. The film dealt with inter-personal relationships of the characters.

Raveena Tandon is known for her intrinsic charm, beauty and grace. The 90s actor has ruled the screen over the years with her dance skills and acting prowess. Raveena Tandon was last seen in the film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt.