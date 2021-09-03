Black Widow To Cinderella: 10 Blockbuster Movies To Watch This Weekend

Scarlett Johansson in a still from Black Widow. (Image courtesy: marvelstudios)

It's time for all Marvel fans to get hooked to the screens once again. After all, who can afford to miss Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow that hits the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 3? The prequel has already created lots of excitement after the much-loved Marvel character Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff bid adieu in the Avengers: Endgame. This will be the character's first appearance after she sacrificed herself to retrieve the "Soul Stone" and bring back half the universe to life after Thanos' snap in the Avengers: The Infinity War.Black Widow is one of the two female superheroes in Avengers. The film, directed by Cate Shortland, traces Natasha's earlier adventures as a highly skilled spy where her past comes to gnaw at her. Just to make things a bit peppier, we have the Black Widow trailer for you.

Take a look at the trailer:

OTT platforms are bursting with other blockbuster films. Here's a list of the latest ones that got us hitched. Take your pick:

1. Cinderella - Amazon Prime Video

The classic fairytale gets a twist in this modern musical as Cinderella becomes a woman whose ambitions matter more than anything else.

2. Afterlife of the Party - Netflix

This story is about a social butterfly who meets with sudden death. But she is given a second chance to finish her business on Earth.

3. Helmet- ZEE5

This film mixes comedy with the taboo around condoms in India. The trailer promises an entertainer.

4. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan - Netflix

A thrilling movie about hijacks and trained criminals that is meant to keep us huddled in our seats. This action flick is perfect for the weekend movie marathon.

It's Ruby Rose vs. @SamHeughan in the new action-thriller SAS: Rise of the Black Swan. Now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/EcFI3MOlzp — Netflix (@netflix) August 27, 2021

5. Home - Amazon Prime Videos

Meet a middle-aged man, who tries his best to become tech-savvy in order to bond with his sons. This film is scheduled to release on August 19.

6. The Devil Below - Amazon Prime Videos

Four adventure-thirsty people team up and fall into the clutches of a scary mystery in the Appalachian Mountains in North America.

7. 200 Halla Ho - Zee5

The story is loosely based on true events and deals with social injustices and rebellious voices.

8. Jolt - Amazon Prime Videos

Watch the story of a female bouncer with a severe anger-management problem.

9. Cruella - Hotstar

This Emma Stone film takes us deeper into Disney villain Cruella de Vil's personality.

10. He's All That - Netflix

This film reimagines the 1999 hit She's All That and is from the perspective of a teenage girl in today's world.

This is a power-packed bunch of new movies to enjoy in the comfort of our homes.