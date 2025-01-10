Weekend Binge: Liked <i>Game Changer</i>? Add These 10 Action Movies To Your Watchlist

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film Game Changer has finally hit cinema screens today, and fans of both stars have already reserved their seats. The Telugu-language political action film also features Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah and Srikanth in important roles. The movie tells the story of Ram Nandan, an IAS officer with anger issues. He battles corrupt politicians who have destroyed his father Appanna's dream of a corruption-free country. After watching this film, we are sure you will want to dive into more action-packed movies this weekend. Worry not, here is a list of the top 10 action films that you can add to your watchlist.

Sholay - Prime Video

No Bollywood fan has missed this cult classic. From Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's iconic Jai-Veeru duo to memorable dialogues like “Basanti, in kutto ke saamne mat nachna,” this movie has so much to offer.

Singham - Prime Video

No list of top Indian action movies would be complete without a film from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Spend the weekend revisiting Ajay Devgn's role as Inspector Bajirao Singham. If you don't, well, “Aata majhi satakli.”

KGF series - Prime Video

Yash's portrayal of Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky is nothing short of a visual treat. Agree, cinephiles? Prashanth Neel's direction brings high-octane action scenes that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Pushpa: The Rise - Prime Video

Pushpa Raj and his iconic hand gesture are forever etched in the hearts of cinema lovers. The film's thrilling action scenes and the sizzling chemistry between Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna make it a must-watch.

Jawan - Netflix

We all clapped loudly when Shah Rukh Khan said, "Jab main villain banta hoon na, toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta." The movie features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Oh, and how could we forget to mention Deepika Padukone's extended cameo?

Ghajini - Zee5

You can't call yourself an Aamir Khan fan if you don't remember his iconic Ghajini haircut and his well-toned body covered in tattoos. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film featured Asin as the female lead.

Ek Tha Tiger - Prime Video

The first instalment of the YRF Spy Universe features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as undercover agents. The film was a major box-office success and remains a fan favourite.

Gangs of Wasseypur - Prime Video

The two-part black comedy is one of Anurag Kashyap's best works. Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi delivered stellar performances in this iconic movie.

Satya - SonyLIV

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Satya was one of the biggest hits of the '90s. The movie is set to re-release in cinemas. Mark your calendars for January 17.

Ghayal - Zee5

No list of action movies would be complete without a Sunny Deol film. We still remember him delivering the iconic dialogue, “Aane waale chaubis ghanto mein tumhare chaubis tukde karke... har tukde ka alag-alag antim sanskar karoonga.”