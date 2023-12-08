Weekend Binge: Liked The Archies? Watch These Fun Shows Next

A still from The Big Bang Theory. (courtesy: YouTube)

The Archies,which hit Netflix screens on December 7, has quickly gained the attention of film enthusiasts. Within just one day of its release, the movie has successfully become the talk of the town. With lovely music and a fresh star cast including Suhana Khan (Shah Rukh Khan's daughter), Agastya Nanda (Amitabh Bachchan's grandson), and Khushi Kapoor (Sridevi's daughter), Aditi Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja, The Archies has managed to impress the audience with its unique take on the classic comic. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the gang of beloved characters has managed to make fans take a walk down memory lane.

If, after watching The Archies, you find yourself craving more shows filled with fun, frolic and friendly camaraderie, here are some series you must not miss:

1. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. - Netflix

Join the lovable gang of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe as they navigate the ups and downs of life, love, and friendship in the heart of New York City. F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is a timeless sitcom that continues to charm audiences with its humour and relatable moments.

2. Big Bang Theory - Netflix

Enter the world of Leonard, Sheldon, Howard, and Raj – a group of brilliant but socially awkward scientists. The Big Bang Theory combines clever humour with endearing characters, exploring the quirky dynamics of friendship and romance.

3. Gossip Girl - Netflix

Step into the glamorous and scandalous world of Gossip Girl, where an anonymous blogger unveils the lives of privileged teenagers. This addictive teen drama series chronicles extravagant lifestyles, unravels secrets, and stirs up drama.

4. Stranger Things - Netflix

Set in the '80s, this thrilling series follows a group of kids in the town of Hawkins as they encounter supernatural forces and government conspiracies. With a blend of horror, mystery, and heartwarming friendships, Stranger Things captivates audiences with its nostalgic charm.

5. Riverdale - Netflix

A modern and darker take on the beloved Archie Comics, Riverdale delves into the mysteries surrounding a group of high school students. The show weaves a suspenseful narrative, adding a layer of intrigue to the familiar characters of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead. The series explores the complexities of small-town life, relationships, and the pursuit of truth.

Tell us your pick from the list.