Done With Lust Stories 2 ? Add These Anthologies To Your Weekend Binge List

Still from Ajeeb Daastaans . (Courtesy: YouTube)

Lust Stories 2, the Netflix original, is a must-watch for a lot of reasons. For starters, the film brings together four prolific directors Amit Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh to direct separate, individual films that revolve around the concept of lust. The film also boasts of a stellar cast across segments including artists such as Kajol, Tamannaah, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tillotama Shome, among others. The best part of an anthology like Lust Stories 2 is that it has something to offer to everyone and the Indian OTT space is no stranger to such anthologies. If Lust Stories 2 has left you impressed, we recommend you watch some of the other projects that are available for streaming.

To make your job easier, we have curated a list for you.

1. Navarasa - Netflix

Navarasa is a uniquely Indian anthology as it is based on the navarasas or nine emotions as mentioned in the ancient Indian text Nātyasāstra. Created by Mani Ratnam, the anthology features nine stories – each depicting an emotion – and features works by directors Priyadarshan, Karthik Subbaraj, Vasanth, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM and Rathindran R. Prasad. There are a host of legendary actors that makes this project a must-watch.

2. Unpaused – Prime Video

With the COVID-19 pandemic playing the common catalyst, Unpaused is a story of love, loss, new beginnings, closure and hope. The film has a stellar cast including Ratna Pathak Shah, Richa Chadda, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, and Gulshan Devaiah, among others and is directed by Avinash Arun, Nitya Mehra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Nikkhil Advani.

3. Putham Pudhu Kaalai: Vidiyaadha - Prime Video

This Tamil anthology is bound to leave you asking for more. The segments celebrate the complexity of human emotions in all its glory. Watch it for the heartwarming story and stellar performances.

4. Ajeeb Daastaans - Netflix

Produced by Netflix and Karan Johar, Ajeeb Daastaans brings together fresh directorial voices like Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The segments are quirky and fresh, and for the most part, justify the name of the anthology. Neeraj Ghaywan's Geeli Puchi – starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari – in particular, is a must-watch for its poignant take on sexual identity and caste.

5. Paava Kadhaigal - Netflix

Paava Kadhaigal or Tales of Sin is exactly what the name suggests. Stories of sin – but who decides what is sin? The crux of the anthology is explored by four distinct stories directed by renowned filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran, and Vignesh Shivan. Issues such as caste, sexual abuse, gender politics spearhead these stories that will make you cry and laugh at once.

Tell us your pick from the list.