'We Are Very Secure': Priyamani On Her Relationship With Husband Mustafa Raj After Allegations By His First Wife

Priyamani with husband Mustafa (courtesy pillumani)

Highlights Priyamani and Mustafa got married in 2017

"Communication is the key," Priyamani said about their relationship

"We definitely make it a point to communicate with each other," she added

South star Priyamani described her relationship with her husband Mustafa as "secure" in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. Priyamani's interview arrived just days after Mustafa Raj's first wife Ayesha's allegations that they still haven't filed for divorce. In her interview, Priyamani revealed the "key" to every happy relationship: "Communication is the key. If you're asking about the relationship between me and Mustafa, by far... We are definitely very secure in our relationship, even though right now, he is in the US; he's working there. We make it a point that we talk to each other every day."

The Family Man actress added that despite being in different time zones, she and Mustafa make it a point to slice out time from their busy routines for each other. "At least if not what has happened every day, then just 'hi' or 'hello'. If he's busy with work, he'll probably call me or text me once he's free. Or vice versa, if I'm busy with shooting, I would do that."

Priyamani added that a simple message of concern goes a long way: "We definitely make it a point to communicate with each other. If not anything, just a small thing like 'Are you OK?' That really goes far; if he's tired or if I am, if somebody is there to ask him, it speaks volumes about the person and what they feel about you. We are very secure, we make it a point to talk to each other, and that is the key to every relationship."

Earlier this week, Mustafa's first wife Ayesha alleged: "Mustafa is still married to me. Mustafa and Priyamani's marriage is invalid. We have not even filed for divorce and while marrying Priyamani, he declared in the court that he was a bachelor," - she told Times Of India. However, Mustafa denied the allegations as "false", adding he and Ayesha started living separately sometime in 2010 and that their divorce was formalized in 2013: "The charges against me are false. I am paying the children's maintenance to Ayesha regularly. She is simply trying to extort money from me." Ayesha and Mustafa have two kids together. Mustafa Raj and Priyamani got married in 2017.

Priyamani, a south star, was last seen in the popular web show The Family Man 2.