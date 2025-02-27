Priyamani Says Her Inter-Faith Marriage To Mustafa Raj Was Called "Love-Jihad": "They Said Our Kids Would Join ISIS"

Priyamani recently opened up about the ongoing hate she and her husband, Mustafa Raj, have faced since their wedding, nearly seven years ago.

The couple, who married in an intimate ceremony in 2017, have been subjected to constant online abuse, largely due to their different religions.

The Jawan actor shared her experience in a recent interview with Filmfare, explaining how their engagement announcement was met with unwarranted hate. "When I announced my engagement, I just wanted to share this happy moment with people I thought genuinely cared for me. But instead, I was bombarded with unnecessary hate and accusations of love jihad," she said.

She added, "They even went as far as to say that if we had kids, they would join ISIS."

Priyamani expressed her frustration, stating, "I understand that being in the media and the film industry makes me a target, but why attack someone who isn't even involved in these things? You don't even know who that person is." The constant barrage of hateful comments took a toll on her emotionally, she admitted, "It affected me for two to three days because I kept receiving a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments are about our religion or caste."

On the professional front, Priyamani was recently seen in Officer on Duty, alongside Kunchako Boban, and is currently filming for Jana Nayagan, the last film of Thalapathy Vijay. She is also gearing up for the third season of The Family Man, where she will star alongside Manoj Bajpayee.