'We Are So Proud Of You': Sushmita Sen's Birthday Wish For Godchild Aaliyah, 18 Today

Sushmita Sen's godchild Aaliyah Sen, who is the daughter of her sister Neelam Sen, turned 18 today. The former Miss Universe has an adorable birthday wish for Aaliyah on her 18th birthday. Sushmita Sen shared three pictures of the birthday girl on Instagram. She complemented the pictures with a sweet birthday note for her niece. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: Happyyyyy 18th birthday you stunner Aaliyah Sen. Can't believe how time has flown!!! Here's wishing you every happiness always, may you continue to grow from strength to strength and embrace love, like only you can!! We are so proud of you...love you infinity Birthday Girl!! #joy." Sushmita also expressed gratitude for the family that she has. "#duggadugga Tata, Nanna, Alisah, Renee and Baa," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Aaliyah responded to Sushmita's post and thanked her for making her "birthday so special" with her greetings. "Thank you SO SO SOOOOO MUCH BAA, I love you A LOTTTTT. Thank you for making my birthday so special," Aaliyah Sen wrote in the comments section of the post.

Sushmita Sen and her adopted daughters - Renee and Alisah - are often seen hanging out with Aaliyah.

The 45-year-old actress recently appeared on an Instagram live session with Renee and Alisah. She also shared the video from the session on Instagram. "An enchanting universe of love from Alisah, Renee Sen and #yourstruly," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Last month, Sushmita dropped a gorgeous picture of herself on social media. In the caption of the picture, she opened up about how she still makes "big blunders" in her choices at the age of 45. "And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it...No, none of it escapes me," an excerpt from the post read.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe at the age of 18. After working in the modelling industry, she began her acting career in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. She has starred in films like Main Hoon Na, Aankhen, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Biwi No.1. She was last seen in web-based show Arya.