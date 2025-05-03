WAVES 2025: Producer Dinesh Vijan Has This To Say About Their Film <i>Mahavatar</i> With Vicky Kaushal

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan speaks at WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai. He emphasizes the need for stories rooted in Indian culture for filmmakers. Vijan reveals "Mahavatar" is their largest film project to date.

One of the key panellists at the WAVES 2025 Summit currently taking place in Mumbai, was Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan, who emphasized on the importance of telling more stories that are deeply rooted in Indian culture. Furthermore, he revealed, that their upcoming film Mahavatar with Vicky Kaushal is the biggest film by their banner yet.

Dinesh said, "I think we're in a very interesting space. Any example that you take of a region breaking out into the world first explores that region. I think, post-pandemic, we're finally getting our act together. We're understanding that stories need to be made for the common man."

Dinesh also highlighted how the masses belonging to Metropolitan cities only head out to the theatres after the reviews are out. Unlike smaller areas, who are more keen to go watch a film on the big screen.

He added, "The second step, when films do that kind of business in your market, is that you have the capital to expand. So, we are attempting to make Mahavatar, which is probably the largest film we've ever made. We want to make it... there is the technology available to make a world-class film."

For the unversed, Mahavatar was announced in November, last year and will have Vicky in the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama. The film is slated to have a Christmas release in 2026. Vicky was last seen in Chhaava.

