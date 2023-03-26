Vicky Kaushal Cannot Stop Gushing About Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah In Taj: Divided By Blood

Vicky Kaushal shared this picture. (courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal had a true fanboy moment when he watched the recently released web series Taj: Divided By Blood. In a video praising the show, the actor has urged his Instagram followers to watch the series that follows the story of Mughal emperor Akbar and the war of succession among his three sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. The love story between Salim and Anarkali is also an important part of the narrative. Speaking about the show, Vicky said that he was thrilled to see Dharmendra back on screen. “It was so lovely, he is just a legend, he is evergreen,” he said about Dharmendra, who plays Sheikh Salim Chishti. Speaking about Naseeruddin Shah, who plays Akbar, Vicky Kaushal said, “Naseer ji is a chalta firta masterclass in acting (He is a moving master class in acting).”

He also praised Aditi Rao Hydari, Aashim Gulati, Taaha Shah, and Shubham Kumar Mehra and added that he had managed to binge-watch the entire show after wrapping up his film.

In the caption, he said, “Epic! Cannot think of any other word to describe #Taj. Watched it earlier and now watching it again... and you must too. Zee5, hats off on creating a masterpiece.”

Replying to the post, Taaha Shah said, “Yo yo yo calling out yo my homie. Kya baat hai yaar… wanted to invite you for the premiere of it brother.”

Meanwhile, reviewing the series, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: “The 10-episode show is about war, bloodshed, palace intrigue, conspiracies hatched in the shadows, internecine feuds and forbidden love that turns father against son. The plot has no dearth of genuine dramatic potential - to be fair, a significant proportion of it is realised - but the overall impact of the series is undermined by a preponderance of passages that deliver far less than they promise."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal has finished shooting for the autobiographical drama, Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar and based on one of India's greatest war heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. After wrapping up the film, the team partied together. Sharing images from the event, Vicky's co-star Sanya Malhotra said, “It's a wrap. I feel lucky to have worked with the best people. Can't wait to share this journey with all of you on 1st December 2023.” Seen in the image with Sanya and Vicky are Fatima Sana Shaikh and Meghna Gulzar.

Take a look at the post here:

Upon completing the film, Vicky Kaushal shared an image with Meghna Gulzar and said, “Gratitude, gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You!”

Replying to the post, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal said, “May God bless the film and whole team with all the success. Puttar, love you and proud of you.”

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

