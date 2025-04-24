Watch: Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Hounding Pregnant Kiara Advani - "Behave Yourself"

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expecting their first child together. On Wednesday evening, the couple were spotted outside a clinic for a regular check-up. While the couple were moving towards their car, shutterbugs surrounded them. Sidharth Malhotra didn't like the presence of paparazzi around pregnant Kiara and he lost his cool.

In a viral video, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen shouting at the lensmen and asking them to behave themselves. "You guys start behaving now. One second, get back, get back! Behave yourself, yaar. You want me to get angry now? One second, boss! Behave yourself," the Yodha actor said.

Take a look:

On February 28, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced that they were expecting a child. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the Shershaah actors captioned a photo of a pair of baby socks.

While Sidharth was last seen in Yodha, Kiara's most recent film appearance was in Game Changer. Sidharth is currently filming for Param Sundari, wherein he shares the screen with Janhvi Kapoor. Kiara is currently awaiting the release of War 2, wherein she will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7, 2023. The couple's wedding, held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was an intimate and dreamy affair, attended by close friends and family, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Manish Malhotra.