Watch: Dipika Kakar Makes First Appearance On Shoaib Ibrahim's Vlog After Cancer Surgery

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dipika Kakar underwent a 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. She thanked fans for their prayers and said she is feeling much better. Dipika experienced pain from coughing, which affected her stitches.

Actress Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for her stage 2 liver cancer, made an appearance on husband Shoaib Ibrahim's latest YouTube vlog. Dipika shared her health update with fans, thanking them for remembering her in their prayers.



In the video, Dipika said, “I am extremely thankful to you all for keeping me in your prayers and thoughts. The nurses were also extremely kind and positive. Several others, family members of other patients were so nice and kind to me. I am feeling much much better."



She added, "I am feeling much much better. I was suffering when I got cough. Every time I coughed, it hurt the stitches. I don't think I can talk more. I will speak when I recover and feel better.”

In the video, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that Dipika is recovering well.



He said, "She is recovering well. She has some pain and in between she developed cough, which hurt her stitches. But, now she is doing better. After the surgery, she finally slept in peacefully last night. She was in the ICU for the three days, and she was panicking the whole time. The tubes in her nose scared her.”



"I was not allowing any of my family members to visit Dipika as there are chances of infection. I will have to take extra care at home one she is discharged from the hospital as there will be some scope of getting infections," Shoaib added.



Calling the entire episode “difficult”, the actor admitted that the past few days had been rough for him and his family. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his loved ones, friends, and house help for their unwavering support. He also requested fans to pray for Dipika's health, as she still has a long way to go in her recovery.



The vlog also showed Dipika meeting her mother-in-law for the first time after her surgery.