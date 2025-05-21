<i>War 2</i> Teaser: "A Special Pre-Birthday For Real," Says Alia Bhatt About The Ayan Mukerji Directorial

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. War 2 is a highly anticipated film from YRF's spy universe. The teaser release has significantly increased audience excitement levels. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar shared their enthusiasm for the film on Instagram.

War 2 is one of the most anticipated films from YRF's spy verse this year. Led by Hrithik Roshan, JR NTR, and Kiara Advani, the teaser that released yesterday has upped the excitement and expectations of the audience to newer levels.

Many industry friends reacted to the teaser, showering praises and sending love. Neetu Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, and ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped comments on how spectacular the teaser looks.

Alia Bhatt, who shares a very strong bond with Ayan Mukerji, also took to Instagram to send in her encouragement.

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Alia wrote, "Seated for the (fire emojis). A special pre-birthday for real Ayan Mukerji", and tagged Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the post.

Ayan Mukerji's birthday is on August 15, while War 2 is slated to hit the screens on August 14, 2025.

Karan Johar too had shared his enthusiasm as the War 2 teaser took the internet by storm.

He first re-shared the teaser on his Instagram stories, and wrote, "And here comes the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of the year!!!!! This clash of the Titans is going to be EPIC and storm the BOX OFFICE!!!! I literally CANNOT WAIT!"

Karan then shared a shot of Kiara Advani's viral bikini shot from the teaser, and wrote, "Can we take a moment to say how HOT @kiaraaliaadvani is looking in War 2!!!!"

The audience had a mixed reaction to the teaser, while some were mighty impressed with the film's visual effect, others were of the opinion that Jr NTR looked a bit misplaced as the antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan.

