Viral Video: Comedian Gaurav Gupta Asks Pakistani Fan To Recite Hanuman Chalisa. Watch

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor, a video from stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta's show went viral on social media.

What

The video shows an unexpected and witty interaction between Gaurav Gupta and a Pakistani fan in the audience.

The video, shared by the comedian on his official Instagram handle, shows him reacting with surprise upon discovering that a member of his audience is from Pakistan.

As soon as the fan reveals his nationality, the audience can be heard shouting "Sindoor" in reference to the recent Indian military operation.

Gaurav quickly intervenes, asking the crowd to "behave," before turning to the fan and saying, "Chalo Hanuman Chalisa padho ab. Padho, padho!" The moment draws loud laughter and applause from the audience, while the fan appears to take the joke sportingly.

Background

Gaurav Gupta continues the interaction by asking the fan whether he understands his Hindi jokes. When the man nods, the comedian responds with another remark: "Toh tumhe samajh nahi aata, nahi milega tumhe? Itne saalon se keh rahe hain nahi milega, nahi milega, phir aa jaate ho tum." The comment, a reference to the long-standing Kashmir conflict, is met with more cheers from the audience.

Despite the pointed nature of the jokes, Gaurav takes a moment to acknowledge the fan. "Brother, you have guts to come here," he says. "He thought artists were banned, but audience is still allowed!"

The clip has since gained widespread attention online. Many social media users described the exchange as a rare instance of light-hearted cross-border banter during a tense political period.

The video also renewed conversation about cultural restrictions between India and Pakistan. While Pakistani artists remain banned from performing in India, several Indian streaming platforms have also pulled content originating from Pakistan. Additionally, some Pakistani celebrities have had their social media visibility limited within India.

In A Nutshell

