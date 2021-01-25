Viral: The Internet Is Obsessing Over This Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Throwback

A throwback photo of Varun and Natasha. (courtesy filmibuddy)

While fans are loving every picture from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's fairytale wedding, some Internet users did some extra work to dig out old pictures of the newlyweds. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story began in school and the Internet surely remembered that. Fan pages dedicated to Varun Dhawan as well as the couple, shared a throwback picture which appears to be from Varun and Natasha's teen years. While not much detail about the aforementioned picture is available, it is spreading like wildfire on social media. In the picture, the couple can be seen happily posing together.

Coming back to the present, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug on Sunday evening in the presence of a few friends and family members. Both the bride and the groom were seen twinning in ivory outfits. Varun shared a few picture perfect moments from the wedding on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Lifelong love just became official."

Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal had been dating for several years. The couple were reportedly meant to get married last year but they had to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown.

Varun Dhawan is best-known for featuring in films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, Dilwale, October and Sui Dhaaga. He was last seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. Varun's next project is Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.