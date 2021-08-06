Viral: Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain In A Cute Pic From His Birthday Party

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain in a cutesy pic (courtesy taraax0xo)

Highlights Aadar Jain celebrated his birthday with Tara Sutaria

Glimpses of the celebrations are on his Instagram stories

Tara opted for a white flowy number for the party

Aadar Jain celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday and guess who made the celebrations all the more special with her presence? It's Aadar's girlfriend, actress Tara Sutaria. Glimpses of Aadar Jain's close-knit birthday party have been shared by the actor on his Instagram stories, which also include an adorable moment with girlfriend Tara Sutaria. In the photo, Tara can be seen treating Aadar to a piece of birthday cake, making it a super cute moment from the birthday party. Aadar and Tara were the life and soul of the party - Tara stole the limelight in a summery white dress while Aadar complemented her in smart casuals. Tara and Aadar's smiles say it all about how much fun they had at the party.

Here's a sneak peek at Aadar Jain's birthday festivities with Tara Sutaria - the photo, being shared by fan-clubs, is quickly going viral:

Earlier on Thursday, Tara Sutaria wished Aadar Jain with a heart-warming post. "Happy birthday, my light," Tara Sutaria wrote in her birthday post for Aadar Jain, who had the most adorable response to the birthday wish. Referring to Tara Sutaria as his "sunshine girl", Aadar Jain commented: "I love you, sunshine girl." Needless to say that birthday boy Aadar Jain's comment turned out to be the most liked on Tara Sutaria's post.

Aadar Jain stepped into Bollywood with 2017 with Qaidi Band and was last seen in his recent release Hello Charlie. Aadar Jain also worked as an Assistant Director for Karan Johar's 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In terms of work, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. A former Disney star, Tara Sutaria has featured in films such as Marjaavaan and Tadap.