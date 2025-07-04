Viral: Salman Khan's Fitter Physique In New Post Leads To Fans Predicting A Big Comeback

Last night, Salman Khan took to social media to share an intense picture of himself. He looks leaner and fitter in the new snap, which also led to fans predicting his strong comeback. To add to it, his motivational caption also grabbed eyeballs.

Salman Khan shared a new post on social media recently. The internet was instantly abuzz with speculations on his upcoming film.

In the picture, Salman Khan looked a lot fitter. His intense look caught everyone's attention.

His caption was the winner, as he wrote, "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. (Work hard in the right direction. He will be kind to them and will make them a wrestler of their skill. (sic). In English, you translate."

Fans started guessing that the powerful caption might be a hint for a big comeback of Salman Khan.

There have been a lot of speculations about Salman Khan's upcoming projects, after the failure of Sikandar. A few days back, his paparazzi video went viral, where he was seen sporting a moustache. Rumours suggested that it was for his upcoming Galwan movie. Salman is said to be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led the 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.

There has also been a buzz about sequels to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, which are reportedly on various stages of prep.

However, no official confirmation has come from the superstar or the respective film teams on the same.

