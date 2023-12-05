Viral: Just Ranbir Kapoor Sweating It Out In The Gym To Transform Into Animal

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shivohamofficial)

Animal is ruling over hearts as well as box office numbers. As the film inches closer towards the 500 crore mark worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor's trainer Shivoham shared a BTS clip of the actor hitting the gym, treating fans to glimpses of the process that went into prepping Ranbir Kapoor for the film. In the clip shared, the Barfi star can be seen pumping it out in the gym with dumbbells in both his hands. Besides the workout clip, the trainer also shared several images of the actor in his Animal look. He ended the video however with a picture of Ranbir Kapoor before his transformation.

Shivoham captioned the post as, "Work in silence, let your success be the noise."

Trainer Shivoham has been pretty regular in sharing pictures and videos on his Instagram about Ranbir's physical transformation for Animal.

Earlier, the trainer had shared a shirtless picture of Ranbir in his Animal look and wrote in the caption, "Another mission accomplished, another milestone achieved. Your hard work and dedication towards your work, your profession never ceases to amaze. Like always, it's an absolute pleasure being your fitness coach brother. All the best and looking forward to the next milestone."

The Monday test has been passed with "distinction marks" by the new blockbuster in town – Ranbir Kapoor's new release Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Animal scored the "biggest Monday ever" with record earnings of just over ₹ 40 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's Hindi version now has a total of at ₹ 216.64 crore at the domestic box office; the regional dubs have contributed another ₹ 29 crore bringing the total of all versions of the film to over ₹ 246 crore.

Animal's "exceptional hold on a working day is an eye-opener," Mr Adarsh wrote. The film is likely to gallop ahead unchallenged at the box office until the Christmas weekend and the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki as well as Salaar, starring Prabhas. Animal could also join this year's 500 crore club, currently comprising of SRK's Jawan and Pathaan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Writing for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Animal 1.5 stars and said, “Animal is the kind of film that would have us believe that it is no big deal for a loving son to go berserk when it comes to tackling those who threaten the well-being of his dad and his two sisters. Since danger seems to lurk over the family at every corner, he has the licence to be as boorish as he wants to be. The protagonist (Ranbir Kapoor) goes hell for leather, spills tons of blood, kills tens of people and blows hot and hotter when he figures out that a conspiracy is indeed afoot to eliminate the patriarch and rob his family of the steel plant that it owns. Even in love, there is no room for niceties for this my-way-or-the-highway guy. He does not so much as fall in love as make a grab for it. He does not propose marriage. He literally demands it.”