Viral: Honey Singh And Guru Randhawa's First Look From Song Designer Gets Leak

Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa from song Designer

A leaked video of Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa has been doing the rounds on social media, where the duo were spotted watching something on the phone. This video was leaked from the sets of their next big song, Designer and fans are in a frenzy asking for more such pictures and videos from the shoot! Incidentally, there was one image which circulated across social media yesterday adding to the intrigue surrounding the song and today's video too has already been trending everywhere! This is surely one of the biggest collaborations music lovers are looking forward too and what's more ? Along with the smashing duo, the song video also features the gorgeous and talented Divya Khosla Kumar, who will undoubtedly woo us with her performance and oomph.

One look at this video and you won't be able to get your eyes off Guru Randhawa in his cool & suave look and Honey Singh surely sets a benchmark with his fit and fab physique! This video has got us wondering what they're concentrating on so intently! With their next blockbuster hit #Designer, the dynamic combo is all prepared to win our hearts. We're surely looking forward to seeing what the two dynamic singers have in store for us! We are thrilled and excited for the song's release on May 19th, what about you?