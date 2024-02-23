Viral: Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Recreates Jamal Kudu Pose With A Twist

Arha recreating the pose in the video. (courtesy: X)

Jamal Kudu fever is here to stay. Wondering who the latest celebrity to join the viral dance party is? It's Allu Arjun's daughter Arha who recreated the signature pose of the Bobby Deol song from Animal with a funny twist. In a viral video shared on X, Arha can be seen balancing a plate on her head instead of a glass. Dressed in all black, Arha can be seen walking towards the camera and then twirling. A fan page dedicated to Allu Arjun shared the video on X and captioned it, "Arha" and dropped a few heart and laugh emojis. Take a look:

Before Arha, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grabbed eyeballs as they recreated the pose at the 69th Filmfare Awards this year. In the trending video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen recreating the hook step of Jamal Kudu by balancing glasses on their heads. At the end of the dance, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen kissing Alia on her cheeks. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss 17, lit up a success party hosted to celebrate his win with his performance to Jamal Kudu. In one of the videos, Munawar Faruqui can be seen recreating Bobby Deol's viral dance sequence from the film Animal. Check out the viral video here:

Speaking of Jamal Kudu, it's a popular Iranian song that has been recreated for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The song marks Bobby Deol AKA Abrar's entry scene in the film.

Coming back to Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, she is seven years old. On her last birthday (November 21), Allu Arjun shared a happy picture with her on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Arha, dressed in a pretty lehenga, can be seen seated on her father's lap. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my Lil Princess." Take a look:

Up next Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie apart from Allu Arjun features Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. It will hit the theatres next year in August.