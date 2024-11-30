Advertisement

Vir Das Meets Vikas Khanna After Hosting International Emmys, The Chef Hopes "Academy Awards Next"

The chef shared a picture on Instagram with the actor-comedian at his restaurant, congratulating him on this massive feat

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Vir Das Meets Vikas Khanna After Hosting International Emmys, The Chef Hopes "Academy Awards Next"
This image was taken from Instagram

After creating history by becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, Vir Das visited chef Vikas Khanna. After hosting the Emmys in New York, Vir Das headed over to Vikas Khanna's restaurant The Bungalow for a scrumptious meal. The chef shared a picture on Instagram with the actor-comedian at his restaurant, congratulating him on this massive feat. Vikas Khanna even shared that he hopes for Vir Das to host the Oscars next, which is peak cheering for a fellow Indian. 

The chef shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Vir Das is making everyone proud. He has written a new chapter of pride & ability to rule the World. I've seen his journey for decades and been very inspired. Congratulations on hosting International Emmys in NY. Hopefully @theacademy next. Cheering for you!!!"

See the photo here

This is not the first time Vikas Khanna praised Vir Das for his achievements. Earlier this year, the chef applauded the comedian after he performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. He wrote, "What a history creating moment today. VIR DAS performed at the iconic Carnegie Hall in NY to a sold out audience. So much energy & brilliance on stage," the former Master Chef India judge wrote on Instagram. He added, "This is not the first time Vir created history. On Nov 20th, he had won the International Emmy. More power to you brother for making India proud," sharing a carousel of photos and videos from Vir Das' performance.
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Vir Das, Vikas Khanna
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com