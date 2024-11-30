Vir Das Meets Vikas Khanna After Hosting International Emmys, The Chef Hopes "Academy Awards Next"

After creating history by becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards, Vir Das visited chef Vikas Khanna. After hosting the Emmys in New York, Vir Das headed over to Vikas Khanna's restaurant The Bungalow for a scrumptious meal. The chef shared a picture on Instagram with the actor-comedian at his restaurant, congratulating him on this massive feat. Vikas Khanna even shared that he hopes for Vir Das to host the Oscars next, which is peak cheering for a fellow Indian.

The chef shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "Vir Das is making everyone proud. He has written a new chapter of pride & ability to rule the World. I've seen his journey for decades and been very inspired. Congratulations on hosting International Emmys in NY. Hopefully @theacademy next. Cheering for you!!!"

See the photo here

This is not the first time Vikas Khanna praised Vir Das for his achievements. Earlier this year, the chef applauded the comedian after he performed at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City. He wrote, "What a history creating moment today. VIR DAS performed at the iconic Carnegie Hall in NY to a sold out audience. So much energy & brilliance on stage," the former Master Chef India judge wrote on Instagram. He added, "This is not the first time Vir created history. On Nov 20th, he had won the International Emmy. More power to you brother for making India proud," sharing a carousel of photos and videos from Vir Das' performance.

