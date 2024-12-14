Vikrant Massey Shares The Real Reason Behind His Break From Acting: "Want To Take A Break, Because..."

Vikrant Massey's decision to take a break from acting went viral on the internet, especially after the massive success his recent films have enjoyed. What his fans perceived as a permanent retirement from acting was actually an indefinite break from the profession, as the actor clarified later. And now, at a media event, the actor further explained the reason behind his decision. Citing family reasons, among others, the actor shared that he wanted to spend more time with his family, especially now that he is a new parent.

"The life I had always dreamt of, I finally got it, so I thought it was time to live it. I want to take a break, because at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year," the actor mentioned at the event.

Also referring to social media as one of the reasons for this break, the actor further added, "Social media pressure was an important part of sharing that break from work post, that I concede. I lead a public life, and am borderline introvert-ish. One has to come to social media. But if someone were to give me an option, I would come selectively on it, whenever I would feel like sharing something."

"And then my son was born, I was not able to spend any quality time with him or my wife. All of this was happening simultaneously. So, which is why I had written in that Instagram post, that as an actor, son, father and as a husband, it was time for me to recalibrate. And after doing what I had done professionally, I thought, 'what else could I have done more as an actor in this country?' I just want to better myself as an artiste going forward," he further explained.

On December 2, Vikrant put up a post on Instagram to announce that he would be taking a sabbatical from acting. "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," he wrote.

"So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," he concluded his post.

See the post here:

Vikrant Massey is currently working on two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In 2023, he won Actor Of The Year trophy at the NDTV Indian Of The Year for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.



