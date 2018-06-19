Vijay's Thalapathy 62 Trends. Here's When The Film's First Look And Title Will Release

The first look and title of superstar Vijay's next film with AR Murugadoss will release on June 21, a day before his birthday. Vijay will turn 44 on June 22. It will indeed be a birthday gift to all Vijay fans. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures on social media last evening. AR Murugadoss also shared the tweet and wrote, "Happy Diwali." (The film is slated to release during the festival). At present, Vijay's work-in-progress film is being popularly called Thalapathy 62, as it's his 62nd film. A Times Of India report states that the team has already completed 80 percent of the shoot and are planning to wrap up in the coming months.
Highlights
- Vijay will turn 44 on June 22
- The film is directed by AR Murugadoss
- The film is being popularly called Thalapathy 62
Here's the announcement about Vijay's next film.
The First Look and Movie Title of #Thalapathy62WithSunPictures will be revealed on @SunTV at 6pm on June 21st.#Thalapathy62FirstLookon21st@actorvijay@ARMurugadoss@arrahmanpic.twitter.com/vIZcckui1n— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) June 18, 2018
Read AR Murugadoss' tweet here.
#HappyDeepavalihttps://t.co/9qRnai6rWI— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) June 18, 2018
The film is a political thriller and stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Vijay. They had worked together in Vijay's 2017 film Bairavaa. The team will reportedly leave for the US later this month to shoot an important sequence featuring Vijay and Keerthy. The third schedule was also filmed in the US. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also plays a pivotal role in the film, also starring Radha Ravi, Pala Karuppiah and Yogi Babu.
Keerthy Suresh recently played the protagonist in Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri.
CommentsThe film marks AR Murugadoss and Vijay's third collaboration. The duo have previously made blockbusters like Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014).
AR Rahman is the music director of Vijay's film, co-written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures.