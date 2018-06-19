Vijay's Thalapathy 62 Trends. Here's When The Film's First Look And Title Will Release

The first look and title of Vijay's next film will release on June 21, a day before his birthday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 19, 2018 09:06 IST
It is Vijay's 62nd film (Image courtesy: ActorVijay)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Vijay will turn 44 on June 22
  2. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss
  3. The film is being popularly called Thalapathy 62
The first look and title of superstar Vijay's next film with AR Murugadoss will release on June 21, a day before his birthday. Vijay will turn 44 on June 22. It will indeed be a birthday gift to all Vijay fans. The announcement was made by Sun Pictures on social media last evening. AR Murugadoss also shared the tweet and wrote, "Happy Diwali." (The film is slated to release during the festival). At present, Vijay's work-in-progress film is being popularly called Thalapathy 62, as it's his 62nd film. A Times Of India report states that the team has already completed 80 percent of the shoot and are planning to wrap up in the coming months.

Here's the announcement about Vijay's next film.
 

Read AR Murugadoss' tweet here.
 

The film is a political thriller and stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Vijay. They had worked together in Vijay's 2017 film Bairavaa. The team will reportedly leave for the US later this month to shoot an important sequence featuring Vijay and Keerthy. The third schedule was also filmed in the US. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also plays a pivotal role in the film, also starring Radha Ravi, Pala Karuppiah and Yogi Babu.

Keerthy Suresh recently played the protagonist in Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri.

The film marks AR Murugadoss and Vijay's third collaboration. The duo have previously made blockbusters like Thuppakki (2012) and Kaththi (2014).

AR Rahman is the music director of Vijay's film, co-written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures.
 

Trending

Thalapathy 62VijayVijay Thalapathy 62

