Vijay Varma Asked For A Caption, Significant Other Tamannaah Obliged. It's A Good One

Image instagrammed by Vijay Varma. (Courtesy: Vijay Varma)

Vijay Varma's new pictures on Instagram blew Tamannaah's mind away. Wait, actually they painted Tamannaah's mind "blue". Wondering what happened? The Dahaad actor dropped a few pictures of himself from a special photo shoot on his Instagram feed. Vijay Varma opted for a blue blazer and teamed it up with a white vest for the shoot. While in two of the pictures Vijay Varma looks straight into the camera, he is laughing his heart out in the rest of the pictures. Vijay asked his Instafam to caption the pictures. Vijay wrote in the caption, "Caption de do pls." It's not hard to guess who can caption these pictures best and she did. Tamannaah punned the word mind-blowing and wrote, "Mind blueing". She added a string of emojis as well. Vijay also replied to her. He tagged Tamannaah and dropped a few emojis.

Take a look at Vijay Varma's post here:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah's latest Instagram exchanges make us remember when Vijay commented on Tamannaah's pictures a few days back. Sharing a few ravishing pictures of herself on her Instagram profile, Tamannaah captioned them, "Can't get enough of Kaavaalaa? Here's #TuAaDilbara." Tamannaah was dressed in a white top with a plunging neckline and baggy pants. Vijay Varma was the first one to comment on those pictures and he wrote, "Heat wave in monsoon?" and dropped an emoji with it.

Take a look at Tamannaah's post:

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are in a relationship and they have talked about it in public during the promotions of their first on-screen collaboration Lust Stories 2. About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah said to Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma said to GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her." Vijay Varma, who shot to fame for portraying notorious guys on the screen, described his new phase of life with these words, "I call this my 'I've ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era' phase of life."

Tamannaah recently attended the special screening of Vijay Varma's web series Kaalkoot. The new couple of tinsel town hugged each other, shared a smile and posed together for the shutterbugs at the event.