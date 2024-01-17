Vijay Sethupathi's Birthday Festivities With Katrina Kaif And Team Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Vijay Sethupathi celebrated his 46th birthday on January 16 with the team of Merry Christmas, on Wednesday. The team also celebrated 20 years of Sriram Raghavan in cinema and the release of Merry Christmas. Pictures from the celebrations were shared by his co-star Katrina Kaif. The pictures also feature the film's director Sriram Raghavan and actor Sanjay Kapoor, who also stars in the film, along with other team members. In one of the pictures, the '96 actor can be seen cutting his birthday cake. Katrina Kaif, sharing the pictures on social media, wrote on Thursday afternoon, "Celebrating all the love you have given to #merrychristmas, Vijay Sethupathi's birthday, Sriram sir 20th year from his first film."

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Merry Christmas, which marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration, released in theatres on Friday. The film opened to stellar reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Katrina Kaif, in one of most convincing screen performances of her career, conveys, in a strikingly minimalistic manner, confusion and vulnerability cloaked in occasional flashes of steely determination. She is helped a great deal by the contrast that Vijay Sethupathi represents as an actor who relies more on his eyes and facial expressions than on mere words to capture the storm that is raging in his heart and mind and around him."

Merry Christmas released in theaters in Tamil and Hindi on January 12. It was shot in two languages with different supporting actors. The Hindi rendition features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in supporting roles, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams.