Vignesh Shivan's Birthday Wish For Wife Nayanthara's Mom Is Everything: 'You Are Our Biggest Strength'

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who shares a close bond with Jawan star Nayanthara's mother Omana Kurian, left a sweet birthday wish for her on his Instagram feed on Thursday evening. The filmmaker shared a bunch of photos of the mother-daughter duo and also himself alongside an adorable caption. It read, "Happy birthday to you Omana Kurian, my Atha amma. Love you soooo much !!! You are our biggest strength. All your prayers and your blessings make our life soo beautiful! May you live forever. Birthday wishes from me, Nayan, uyir and ulag."

Last year also Vignesh celebrated his mom-in-law's birthday with much pomp and galore. Sharing a sweet photo with Nayanthara's mother, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Happy birthday dear Omana Kurian, my other mother. A woman I love so much and always look up to. Purest soul with a beautiful heart. Praying to God for your good health, peace, happiness and a lot of blessings.”

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who is making all the right noises for her stellar performance in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, added another feather to her cap. Like most of the leading female actors in Bollywood, Nayanthara announced the launch of her skin range products through several Instagram posts on Thursday.

Nayanthara's post read, "Today, we are extremely thrilled to reveal six years of relentless effort and love.We've poured our hearts into curating products that are as unique as you are, with formulas that are backed by nature & modern science with nano technology and designed to elevate your self-care routine. Join us on this self-love journey and say hello to healthier, glowing skin! We introduce @9SKINOfficial. The labor of Self love you deserve is now brewing to be discovered. Because we believe Self-love is all we need. The 9SKIN journey begins on the 29th of September, 2023." Nayanthara's new endeavour received big shout outs from her colleagues. Actor Parvathy wrote, "Wow, congrats and can't wait." Digital creator Niharika NM wrote on her post, "Let's gooo."

Nayanthara also topped the charts of IMDB's popular Indian celebrities this week. Next to her in the chart are, her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. Take a look at the post here:

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love with each other in 2015. The couple dated for close to seven years before getting married. On June 9, the two got married in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by close friends, industry friends and family. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth and A R Rahman also attended the wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had gone to Thailand for their honeymoon.