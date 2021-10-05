Vidya Malavade Is A 'Sucker For Adventures'. So, She Was Zip-Lining At Mehrangarh Fort

Vidya Malavade in a still from her video (courtesy vidyamalavade)

Actress Vidya Malavade made a confession of sorts on Instagram - she's a "sucker for adventures". Hence on a work trip, she sniffed out an adventurous sport and checked it off her list. Vidya Malavade is currently in Rajashthan for the shooting schedule of web show Mismatched Season 2. On Instagram, she shared just a glimpse of her adventure diaries. Vidya Malavade busied herself with a zip-lining session at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur. While the faint hearted won't even attempt to do this, Vidya Malavade did opt for zip-lining and did it with a smile on her face. In the video shared by her, Vidya Malavade can also be seen flashing the victory sign.

When Vidya Malavade is not busy with adventures or work shoots, she is perfecting her reel making skills in Jodhpur. Here's proof:

Vidya Malavade is a fitness enthusiast and also a yoga instructor. Even on her work trip, she shared snippets of her yoga diaries on Instagram. "Work in progress," she wrote, adding "heart of a warrior" in a hashtag.

In Bollywood, Vidya Malavade has featured in films such as U, Bomsi N Me, Tum Milo Toh Sahi, 1920: Evil Returns and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!. She is best known for portraying the role of a motivated hockey team captain in 2007 movie Chak De! India, in which she co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. Vidya Malavade has also featured in shows such as Mismatched, Darr Sabko Lagta Hai and Flesh. She was last seen in the psychological thriller Koi Jaane Na.