Vidya Balan On Being Cheated On In A Previous Relationship: 'Was Devastated, Heartbroken And Shattered'

Vidya Balan shared this image. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Actress Vidya Balan has always been open about her personal and professional challenges. Despite her happy marriage with Siddharth Roy Kapur, she has experienced betrayal in a previous relationship, the actress revealed recently. During an interview with Film Companion, Vidya was asked how someone as immensely beautiful as her could be cheated on. To this, Vidya replied, “When someone cheats on you, it is not a reflection on you. It is actually a reflection of them. I did not know that at that point. I was too young. I was devastated and heartbroken and shattered. And you think, ‘Oh! Am I not good enough?' It is never about you; (it is about) the person who is cheating and it is about what that person is looking for. It still sucks.”

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Vidya Balan spoke about the person who cheated on her. The actress shared, “I have been cheated on. The first boy I dated cheated on me and I have to tell you he was just an a**. I remember we had just broken up and I bumped into him in college on Valentine's Day and he turned around and said that ‘I am just going to meet my ex-girlfriend for a date.' And I was like what? He literally crushed me that day but I have done better than that in life for myself.”

“I wasn't a serial dater. I dated a few men but thankful my first serious long relationship was with the man I am married to,” Vidya Balan added. The star has been married to producer Siddharth Roy Kapur since 2012.

Speaking about her past relationships, Vidya Balan mentioned, “I was into a****. All of them seem like a**** in retrospect that's the only pattern I can see. I obviously had a thing for them.”

On the work front, Vidya Balan will be next seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar. The film also features Pratik Gandhi, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and Ileana D'Cruz. Vidya and Pratik play cheating spouses in the film. The film directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta will be hitting the big screens on April 19.