Vidaa Muyarchi BTS: Ajith Performs Daring Action Sequence Without Stunt Double

Ajith in the viral video. (courtesy: Lycaproductions)

Tamil actor Ajith has set a new bar for action stunts and how. A few videos from the sets of his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi have been trending on social media in which he can be seen doing an action stunt without body double. The videos have been shared by Lyca Productions. In the first video, Ajith can be seen driving a speeding car while actor Arav is tied to his seat. A few seconds later, the car topples and the actors inside balance themselves. In the other two videos, the car can be seen being driven off from different angles before toppling over. Following that, the crew can be seen rushing to the spot with bated breath.

Sharing the videos, the production house wrote, "Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double." The video is an instant hit on social media. A user wrote on X, "His dedication. My Dear Thala." Another user wrote, "Dedication levels at peak." Another comment read, "Kingmaker. The Dedication." Another X user wrote, "Great effort. Just out of curiosity, will they have to redo the whole thing, cuz at the last part the camera was covered?" Take a look at the video here:

The film also features Arjun Sarja, Trisha and Regina Cassandra. It has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film's release date is yet to be revealed. The shooting began in October 2023.

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was seen in director H Vinoth's Valimai. The movie projected the actor's real-life motor racing persona. He played the role of ACP Arjun Kumar and shared screen with Huma Qureshi. Valimai was Ajith Kumar's first full-fledged all-India release. The Tamil superstar was seen in Thunivu, which is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. He has also signed up to headline Vignesh Shivan's yet-to-be-titled film.