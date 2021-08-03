What Happens To Vicky Kaushal After 4 Cups Of Coffee? Best Explained By Him

Vicky Kaushal in a still from his video. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Actor Vicky Kaushal has put on his dance shoes and is grooving his way through the monsoons. While he seldom misses a chance to dance, this time he had a special to set him off. Can you guess what motivated the impulse? Four cups of coffee. That's all that the Uri actor needs to get his swerve on. He posted the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "After" followed by four coffee cup emojis. He also mentioned the two others who were present there and wrote that they were "enjoying the show." The video shows Vicky Kaushal throwing up his hands, matching steps with music and walking around the room as he grooves. His eyes and smile show his enthusiasm and we don't doubt he is enjoying his dance to the fullest. Who knew coffee could show us such wonders?

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

The Masaan famed actor does not always need to get up from his chair to let beats take over him. He can simply sit on a chair while moving his arms and neck to a rap song. It would seem that he lets his very cells dance to the beats that he loves so much. Here's proof of how well he can pull it off:

In fact, the actor's first Reels on Instagram was a dance video on the trending music Don't Rush by Young T and Bugsey. He makes a stunning entry into the scene, performs a few smooth moves with his hands still in his pockets and then goes on a full-fledged frenzy with the two other dance partners. It's fun to see him finally taking over the Reels world in his own way.

Vicky Kaushal can seamlessly bring music and dance into life. When it comes to remembering a song from Masaan, his first film in a major role, he can lip-sync with the lyrics to steal a hundred hearts with his smile. Even as he is seated in a car, we understand he could start dancing to the song any moment he gets a chance. His enthusiasm for dancing is unfathomable and we know how hooked we are to watch him dance.

