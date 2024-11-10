Vicky Kaushal's Father Reveals Making Calls To Anurag Kashyap To Hire The Actor For <i>Gangs of Wasseypur</i>

One of the most bankable and commercially viable actors today, Vicky Kaushal started his film career with the highly-acclaimed Masaan. But did you know that before he was an actor, he also assisted Anurag Kashyap in the legendary movies, Gangs of Wasseypur. Courtesy, his action director father. Vicky's father Sham Kaushal recently revealed during an interview that he had used his industry connections only once to help out his son get a job on Anurag Kashyap's movie set as an apprentice.

"If I have ever made any calls for him, it was during that time. I had called Anurag (Kashyap) asking him to give Vicky an apprenticeship. So he (Vicky) took a train to join Anurag. It's there where he learnt that nothing comes easy. He worked very hard and became a part of the second unit and they had to do candid shooting for which they used to get caught (by the police). But that is fun, that's how one learns. It is his journey, he will learn that way," Sham Kaushal shared during the interview.

In an earlier interview, Vicky shared that his only priority was to act well when he decided to pursue a career in movies. But even after being selected in top two or three during auditions, he could never make it beyond that point because of his budget. As this kept happening, the Sam Bahadur actor came to a point where he was ready to do a film for free.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in the historical drama Chhava, where he will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale. He is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

